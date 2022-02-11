LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In two years, Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII and the city is already looking for volunteers.
The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee is recruiting up to 10,000 local volunteers to help welcome visiting fans, media and other Super Bowl attendees while providing an unparalleled level of hospitality only Las Vegas can deliver.
If you or a group you're affiliated with want to serve as a Super Bowl ambassador, there are opportunities between now and 2024. There will be multiple programs, initiatives and opportunities for locals to get involved.
Volunteers can create a profile on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority volunteer portal.
The Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee will notify volunteers and provide information on all the opportunities to "get in the game".
CLICK HERE to sign up.
(2) comments
I volunteer not to be anywhere near that monstrosity.
Wealth hangs with wealth alright. Billions of dollars generated by the Superbowl and they're looking for a few empty pockets to work for free...
