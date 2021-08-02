LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a video that might arguably bring pain to Golden Knights fans everywhere, the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday shared video of Marc-Andre Fleury sporting his new team's jersey.
Wearing his new, red Blackhawks jersey, the team captioned the video, "first look."
First L👀k#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/tyX5DA69pg— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 2, 2021
Fleury announced Sunday that he was committed to playing for the Blackhawks after being traded by the Golden Knights last week.
“Hey Chicago. It's Marc, just want to let you know I'm in. Let's get to work,” Fleury said, standing in front of a small jet, in a video posted by the Blackhawks on their Twitter account Sunday.
