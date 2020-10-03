LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has signed a 5-year contract extension deal, the team announced Saturday.
In a news release, VGK officials said the annual value is worth $5 million. The 29-year-old started 16 games for VGK during this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lehner posted 9-7 record with .917 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average, a release said. The player has appeared in 301 games.
"Following the 2018-19 season, he was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey and William M. Jennings Trophy, which is to the goaltenders having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it based on regular-season play, while with the New York Islanders," the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.