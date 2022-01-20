LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights close out their eight game homestand Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens, hoping to end their three-game losing streak, and snap out of their worst slump of the season, losing five of their last six games.
Mark Stone entered COVID-19 protocols Thursday morning and won't be available against the Canadiens.
"It's tough, I don't think we've played once with a full roster, but everyone is dealing with that kind of issue and it's going to be the same deal the rest of the year," said Golden Knights forward William Carrier. "I like where our game is at overall, a lot of guys have been stepping up with guys go out, injuries and COVID. We like where we are, but still a lot of work to do before playoffs."
There are no easy games in the National Hockey League, but the Golden Knights have an opportunity to take advantage of a team who currently sits dead last in the league standings.
"It's funny, you look at them, and they're the only team in the league that has more man games lost to injuries, than we do," explained Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "You can see what they've dealt with and key guys too, like us, Price and Weber at the top of that list. They're better than their record indicates, they've been able to win some games recently, and we can't look past anybody with where we're at now. We need to make sure we show up and ready to play here."
