LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights announced this week that both teams will unveil specialty jerseys for their upcoming Nevada Day games.
The Golden Knights will take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Oct. 28 at T-Mobile Arena. During warm-ups, the Golden Knights will reveal new, white jerseys which will be available for purchase during the first period through VGK Authentics.
The team will also be giving away locker nameplates and pucks on a first come, first served outside section 10. Nevada Day jerseys and nameplates will be bundled together.
The Golden Knights' AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, will be celebrating Nevada Day with an 11 a.m. game versus the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena.
The team will wear their specialty Nevada Day-themed jerseys for the entirety of the game. It marks the first time ever the Henderson Silver Knights have worn specialty jerseys.
Nevada Day falls on Friday, Oct. 29. Single game tickets are available for Vegas and Henderson.
