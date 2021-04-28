LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights have their sights set on first place in the Honda West Division and with the Colorado Avalanche in town Wednesday, the VGK have an opportunity to cement their third division title in four seasons.
With 47 games played, the Golden Knights enter the night with 70 points, four points ahead of second-place Colorado, who have a game in hand. The VGK are in the midst of a franchise record, nine-game winning streak, while the Avalanche have lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since February.
"We're trying to build our game here, and so are they, to find our best game going into the playoffs," said Golden Knights defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo. "We obviously know what they are, we've had some really good games against them, they're obviously a really good team, but for us it's working on what we need to work on here. We feel that is important because if we do that, we feel like we have a chance to beat everybody. I know they're probably saying the exact same thing, for us it's really focusing on tuning in our game and continuing to build off what we've built off the last couple weeks."
The Golden Knights are 3-3 this season against Colorado and 7-7-1 all-time against the Avalanche. VGK Coach Pete DeBoer said this game is about being mentally prepared, just as much as it is being physically prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.