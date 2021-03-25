LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights and Avalanche meet for the fifth time this season on Thursday night in Denver. The Golden Knights are 2-2 against their new division foe, with three of the games being decided by just one goal.
The Golden Knights all-time are 1-3-1 in the Mile High City, with that lone victory coming last month in the form of a 3-0 shutout.
"It's important for our group to know that we can win here on the road," said Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "Obviously Colorado is going to have a push back here, they're going to remember that game too and remember how that first four-game series ended and I'm sure we'll see their best tonight."
"It's going to be a big response game for them, this is what you play for all year, these type of moments and these types of games. I think the guys are excited," DeBoer said.
Entering Thursday night, the Golden Knights, with a game in hand, hold a two point lead on Colorado in the Honda West Division, meaning first place is on the line.
"It's a playoff type game tonight," said Golden Knights forward, Jonathan Marchessault. "We're two teams that most likely will play in the playoffs and if we want to win it all, we're going to have to go through each other. I always look forward to playing against them because in my mind they're the best team in the league, for me, it's just being able to show up, you want to be able to do good against world class players like they have as well, so it's going to be an exciting game tonight."
"Yeah these are exciting ones," said Golden Knights defenseman, Brayden McNabb. "They're right behind us, great team, high-end talent, these are games we have to be up for and we have to make sure we're executing our game plan very well for sure."
Puck drop between the Golden Knights and Avalanche is set for 6 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
WATCH PARTY
The Golden Knights will hold an official watch party at the Nacho Daddy located at 9560 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89117.
