LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are back at the Fortress Friday night, looking to not only snap a two-game losing streak, but find the back of the net for the first time in nearly 140 minutes.
Tuesday night the Colorado Avalanche shutout Vegas 2-0 at T-Mobile Arena, marking the first time in VGK history that they've been unable to score in back-to-back games.
"I think as your season progresses you really have to focus on those one goal games," said Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith. "You're not really going to blow teams like sometimes you do in the first 10, 20 games of the season, so attention to detail is obviously really important and it just gets heightened and heightened as your season progresses."
The Golden Knights enter Friday night three points behind first-place Calgary in the Pacific and just four points ahead of Edmonton and Los Angeles, who each have a game in hand on the VGK.
"They're right there in the standings with us, anytime you're in division you want to try and separate yourself a little bit more," said Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague. "It's definitely a huge game, we know that they know that, so it should be a good game. A lot of speed, physical, and we'll be ready to go."
"As the games get caught up, you can't ignore the fact that you have a lot of teams around you or ahead of you," explained Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer. "Having said that, I really liked our road trip going into the break, I thought coming out of the break we played a really great game at Edmonton and a real good game against Colorado. When I look at the process, I know we lost two in a row, but I think our process is still in a good place."
Looking to provide an offensive spark, DeBoer will be putting the teams leading scorer, Chandler Stephenson, at wing on the top line with Jack Eichel and Max Pacioretty.
"I like Nic Roy in the middle, I think Brett Howden has done a real good job with that line, an identity with that fourth line. Gives us a chance to get Stevie playing with some elite players there even though it's a change of position for him, we are interchangeable. It gives us a left and right shot centerman on that line and someone that can help Jack with those center responsibilities as he's working his way back into this."
The Golden Knights have won three of the past four meetings with the Kings on home ice.
