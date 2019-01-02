LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was selected for the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, the team announced Wednesday.
The event will be held January 25 and 26 in San Jose, Calif.
According to the release, this is the fourth All-Star weekend for Fleury, and his second with the Knights.
The veent will consist of a three-game tournament played in 3-on-3 format, featuring four teams -- one for each division.
The entire roster is as follows:
2019 HONDA NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND ROSTER
Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Jack Eichel, BUF (2nd)
F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (3rd)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (3rd)
F David Pastrnak, BOS (1st)
F Steven Stamkos, TBL (6th)
F John Tavares, TOR (6th)
D Thomas Chabot, OTT (1st)
D Keith Yandle, FLA (3rd)
G Jimmy Howard, DET (2nd)
G Carey Price, MTL (7th)
Central Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Patrick Kane, CHI (8th)
F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)
F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (2nd)
F Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st)
F Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st)
F Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd)
D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st)
D Roman Josi, NSH (2nd)
G Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd)
G Pekka Rinne, NSH (3rd)
Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Sebastian Aho, CAR (1st)
F Cam Atkinson, CBJ (2nd)
F Mathew Barzal, NYI (1st)
F Sidney Crosby, PIT (4th)
F Claude Giroux, PHI (6th)
F Taylor Hall, NJD (3rd)
D John Carlson, WSH (1st)
D Seth Jones, CBJ (2nd)
G Braden Holtby, WSH (4th)
G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR (5th)
Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (5th)
F Clayton Keller, ARI (1st)
F Connor McDavid, EDM (3rd)
F Joe Pavelski, SJS (3rd)
F Elias Pettersson, VAN (1st)
D Brent Burns, SJS (6th)
D Drew Doughty, LAK (5th)
D Erik Karlsson, SJS (6th)
G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (4th)
G John Gibson, ANA (2nd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.