LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Golden Knights return home for Game 3 of their second round series with Colorado, it will be the first time capacity will be at 100% since March 3rd, 2020.
Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement Saturday morning, following the VGK's series clinching win Friday night.
"That's going to be really great for our fans, and be great for the atmosphere in the building and for our team," said McCrimmon.
The Golden Knights won their sixth playoff series in franchise history, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-2 in Game 7. It was the teams first ever series clinching win on home ice.
"We felt last night was a really special night for the organization," said McCrimmon. "Our first series victory on home ice, the excitement that the crowd felt and energy they gave to our team was really helpful, special, they made it a very memorable night."
McCrimmon also confirmed that defenseman Brayden McNabb, who was placed on the NHL COVID list on Wednesday, did indeed test positive for the virus. The Golden Knights GM said that there were in total 11 false-positive COVID tests during their first round series with Minnesota.
McCrimmon also updated the status of rookie Peyton Krebs, who suffered a broken jaw in just his 4th NHL game.
"When the injury happened and he had surgery the following day, I expected it would be very long term, it's certainly less than that," explained McCrimmon. "He is not available to play, but I do believe that his timeline is quite a bit shorter than what we anticipated initially, so we're hopeful if we can keep playing, he's a player that would be available for selection by the coaching staff."
