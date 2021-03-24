LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Entertainment venue Diversion Amusement is hosting specialty Vegas Golden Knights watch party nights to show appreciation for firefighters, nurses, first responders, military and teachers.

These frontline workers will get to see Knights games played on the big screen, receive an all-inclusive multi-course chef’s tasting menu and enjoy free play pinball and arcade games. Alcohol will be available for purchase.

Address: 5321 Cameron St, Las Vegas, NV 89118

DATES

Firefighter Appreciation Night

Thursday, March 25

VGK vs. Avalanche

Doors open 5 p.m.

Nurse Appreciation Night

Wednesday, April 7

VGK vs. Blues

Doors open 5 p.m.

First Responders and Military Appreciation Night

Sunday, April 18

VGK vs. Ducks

Doors 12 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Night

Wednesday, May 5

VGK vs. Wild

Doors 4 p.m.

HOW TO RSVP

Guests will be given a table of four. Frontline workers should email rsvp@ivorystar.com with the number of guests in their party and which night they’d like to attend to reserve a spot.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.