LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of the Vegas Golden Knights will have a chance on Friday to get up close and personal with some of the team.
On Dec. 6, players Alex Tuch, Nate Schmidt and Ryan Reaves will be at the Cosmopolitan's ice rink for "A Night with the Knights."
According to a media release, fans can skate and take pictures with the players, as well as Chance the Gila Monster and the Knights Guard. The event will also have cocktails, s'mores and "festive snow showers."
The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. and it goes until 7 p.m. The Ice Rink is on the fourth level of the Boulevard tower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.