LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the National Hockey League officially announcing the end of the 2019-20 regular season Tuesday afternoon, the Vegas Golden Knights provided an update on those who had tickets for a regular season game that was never played.
The Golden Knights said ticket holders to the four remaining home games will receive an email by the end of the week regarding next steps to receive either an account credit or a refund.
The Knights cautioned that reply times may be delayed due to high demand.
With the team also making the playoffs, the Knights said they would keep in contact with fans on TV schedules and how to enjoy playoff games in a safe environment.
In a TV appearance Tuesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced a 24-team playoff format for the remainder of the season. Details were limited, and there was no indication on if fans would be allowed to attend games in person.
