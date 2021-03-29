LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was on the ice for the team's morning skate which signals he may be returning from the injured list soon.
Pietrangelo was wearing a red jersey signifying no contact but head coach Pete DeBoer called it a big step forward and said Pietrangelo was day-to-day. Pietrangelo suffered an upper body injury against the Sharks at the beginning of March and was seen in video with a cast on his arm. His official injury is only listed as upper body.
Alex Pietrangelo on the ice at city national arena. pic.twitter.com/3TrCnR9Auc— FOX5 In The Field (@FOX5Photogs) March 29, 2021
When Pietrangelo returns, DeBoer said it will be a big boost.
"For sure it’s going to be a spark," DeBoer said. "You’re adding one of the best defensemen in the world to your line-up. I particularly liked the way he played in the ten games prior to the injury. I thought every night he was getting better and was starting to control games on both ends of the rink. He was starting to really get comfortable so hopefully he can come in and pick up where he left off."
VIDEO: Alex Pietrangelo on the ice for morning skate Monday. #vegasborn pic.twitter.com/SMDUzdPIq8— FOX5 In The Field (@FOX5Photogs) March 29, 2021
The Golden Knights open a four-game homestand with a game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday night.
