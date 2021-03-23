LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In his 26th NHL game, Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar scored his first NHL goal.
"I think my reaction and the bench reaction says it all, very uplifting, a long time coming, feels like there is a mountain off my back," said Kolesar.
"He's been working so hard, he's had so many good looks, he comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face," said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. "Obviously, he would have liked to score long before this, but I said to him on the way over you're going to score a lot more goals, it gets in the back of your head, I'm really happy he got that one, he's very deserving and I think everyone in the room is very happy for him."
The 23-year-old forward has been bouncing between the third and fourth line for the past weeks. On Monday, with the VGK up 2-1 in the third, Nic Hague blasted a shot from the blueline toward goal, Kolesar crashed the net and cashed in on the rebound to give the Golden Knights an insurance goal, in what turned out to be a 5-1 win against the Blues.
"Lotta congrats and a lot more, 'bout time,'" said Kolesar. "A lot of good laughs, I was excited to see the bench react, they might have been more excited than I was, overall a fun and exciting moment for me."
"The boys were fired up for sure," said Golden Knights forward William Karlsson. "We were howling on the bench, we can share his relief, he's had a couple of chances, so it was huge to see him have one tonight and hopefully it's one of many more to come."
"He's done a good job, he's come in and established himself as an NHL player," said Golden Knights head coach, Pete DeBoer. "He's jumped in and fought for teammates on two or three occasions which always gets the respect of the group, he makes plays, finds ways to create goal scoring opportunities for himself or other guys every night, I think he has a bright future."
