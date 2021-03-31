LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will hold First Responders Night during their Wednesday home game against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Golden Knights will be wearing custom First Responders Night jerseys during warmups. The jerseys will later be signed and available for purchase through an online auction.
The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and finish at the 10 minute mark of the third period. Fans can visit responder.givesmart.com or text “Responder” to 76278 to get involved.
All proceeds benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and first responder efforts in the Las Vegas community.
Puck drop against the Kings is set for 7 p.m. on March 31.
