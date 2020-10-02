LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Talk about putting the gold in Golden Knights.
VGK released their highly-anticipated third jerseys Friday morning. The jerseys are a glittery gold with the VGK helmet logo in the center with white, gray and red accents.
The Golden Knights said the gold jersey will be added to its regular rotation, primarily at T-Mobile Arena home games
YOU'RE GONNA WANT TO WATCH THIS ONE 🤩 #VegasGoesGold pic.twitter.com/hxF8feVIY2— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020
Here it is in all its Golden glory 😍 #VegasGoesGold pic.twitter.com/Ijram8lT8J— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2020
“The character and qualities of our team’s official third jersey are symbolic of our entire organization, as well as the great city of Las Vegas,” VGK Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth said in a release. “The ideation behind the jersey, which was created and came to life with the help of adidas and support from the NHL, is bold and bright just like the community that we are all proud to call home. It is truly reflective of the sports and entertainment capital of the world and reinforces the Vegas Golden Knights’ push for innovation. The third jersey advances our brand and is the perfect way to represent the pride we all share in being #VegasBorn.”
Third jerseys are available for purchase starting today at The Arsenal at City National Arena. Fans outside Las Vegas can buy the jersey online at vegasteamstore.com.
The Arsenal will also sell an exclusive "treasure chests" with a gold jersey, customization and a limited edition gold coin. There are 777 exclusive treasure chests, and 300 of them also have metallic gold adidas Ultraboost shoes.
