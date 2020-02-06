HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A new hockey team may be coming to town.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced Thursday that they purchased an American Hockey League franchise membership from Spurs Sports and Entertainment, which currently operates the San Antonio Rampage.
In the announcement, Golden Knights officials said they are applying to relocate the team to Henderson. Specific details of a team name, logo, ticket pricing and home arena would be announced after AHL approval.
“It’s been a goal of the Vegas Golden Knights to have our AHL team located in our market since our team’s inception,” VGK President of Hockey Operations George McPhee said in a statement. “We are now closer to realizing this goal than we have ever been before."
VGK President Kerry Bubolz said if approved, the new AHL team would be headquartered at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, which is currently under construction. The current team would play in San Antonio through the end of the 2019-2020 regular season.
The AHL Board of Governors must approve the purchase and relocation.
Golden Knights officials said season ticket members who place a deposit for AHL tickets would receive priority access to seat selection. Fans can place a $50 per seat season ticket deposit online.
The Knights are currently affiliated with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.
