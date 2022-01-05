LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will host Pride Knight during Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers on January 6.
The special night is in conjunction with the NHL's You Can Play initiative; a campaign that ensures equality and respect to all athletes without regard to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
To celebrate, the Golden Knights will wear exclusive warmup jerseys that will be signed and bundled with locker room nameplates, and will be available for purchase through an online auction. A limited number of sticks will also be included. To participate in the auction, fans can visit YouCanPlay.givesmart.com or text "YouCanPlay" to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and end at the 10-minute mark of the third period. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit The Center and the You Can Play Project. Once the game begins there will also be a select number of warmup pucks available for sale outside of section 11 at T-Mobile Arena.
Special ticket sale offers are available here in collaboration with The Center and Las Vegas PRIDE. The first 500 people to purchase tickets through these offers will be given a VGK pride flag to be picked up at the game.
The Center and Las Vegas PRIDE will have tables on concourse level to share information with fans in attendance.
Special merchandise for Pride Knight, including an all-new crew sweatshirt, is available for purchase at The Arsenal.
