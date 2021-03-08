LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights are in Minnesota looking to extend their winning streak to seven games. However, Vegas could be without some key players in the Monday matchup.
Following morning skate, Pete DeBoer told the media that Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden McNabb were all game-time decisions.
Stone picked up an injury late in the second period on Saturday in San Jose and did not return in the third period. After that 4-0 road win, DeBoer said the reason for Stone not playing in the final period was "more precautionary than injury." The Golden Knights captain was also named the NHL 1st star of the week, after picking up 10 points in four games, including a career-best 5 assist performance against the Minnesota Wild last week.
"His importance is hard to measure," said DeBoer. "I think he sets the tone everyday with his work ethic and professionalism and his play on the ice is at a level that really forces everyone around him to show up and try to compete at the same level he is competing at, that's what you want your leaders to do."
Also in that 4-0 shutout victory at SAP Center on Saturday, Pietrangelo blocked a shot late in that game with his arm. Afterwards, DeBoer said he would have it looked at and, "fingers crossed, it's nothing serious."
McNabb hasn't played a game since Jan. 26. He's missed the last 14 contests with a lower-body injury.
"He's getting very close so," said DeBoer. "He's out there again today, hopefully taking another step this morning, he's hungry to play, so if not tonight it will be soon."
The Golden Knights will play game three of eight against the Minnesota Wild this season on Monday night at Excel Energy Center. Vegas won the first two matchups at T-Mobile Arena last week.
"I think we're going to get a really hungry team, they're at home, they lost their last game on the road trip coming in here, we obviously beat them twice in Vegas last week, that's not going to sit well, they're going to make some adjustments," said DeBoer. "I think this is going to be the toughest game of the week for us tonight and we have to be prepared for that. We're coming off a good win, but this game is going to be at a different level than the San Jose game was the other night."
"They're going to be extra fired up for that, I think they're a tough team, it's always tough to come in here and play," said Golden Knights forward, William Karlsson. "What can you say, they're going to be good, we have to prepare for that and be prepared from the start."
Puck drop in St. Paul, Minnesota is set for 5:08pm.
