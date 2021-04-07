LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights meet the Blues in St. Louis Wednesday night looking for their second straight win.
Forward Chandler Stephenson is expected to return after serving a three-game suspension for an elbow to the head of Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot last week.
Coming into Wednesday's NHL action, the Golden Knights are four points behind Colorado for the lead in the Honda West Division and a comfortable 14 points ahead of the final playoff spot with 19 games remaining.
St. Louis is currently on the outside looking in. The Blues are winless in their last seven games, including Monday night's 6-1 loss to Vegas. St. Louis is five points outside of the final playoff spot. Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer know they will face a team playing for their post season lives Wednesday.
"It doesn’t get more desperate than where they’re sitting and what they’re facing in the last 20 games," DeBoer said. "We know that and they’re healthy too. Their line-up when you write it down on paper now when compared to when we saw them three or four weeks ago is drastically better with some of the bodies they’ve gotten back. We know this is going to be a tough game."
The Vegas players know that even with Monday's blowout win, they cannot come in complacent.
"I think the biggest thing is you don’t come into this game expecting it to be an easy game," defenseman Nick Holden said. "Even if you look at the last game, Lenny (goalie Robin Lehner) made some huge saves in that game that kept it low scoring for them. We’ve just got to make sure to come out fast and put that doubt in their mind right away."
Face off in St. Louis Wednesday night is schedule for 6:00 p.m.
