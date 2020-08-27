LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks may be postponed amid boycotts stemming from the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to sources familiar with the subject. However, an official decision was not released by the NHL Thursday morning.
Postponement talks arose following similar boycotts on Wednesday that were lead by the NBA and several other professional sports organizations.
"No games tonight in the NHL," Editor-in-Chief of Hockey's Lifestyle Magazine said on Twitter. "Players and now team staff/mgmt are being informed of the same."
We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.— Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 27, 2020
Players being told to prepare for cancellations tonight— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 27, 2020
NHLPA is conducting a call shortly to discuss the growing sense players favour postponing tonight’s games. Nothing official and more discussion required with the NHL. Should have final decision in an hour or two.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 27, 2020
After defeating the Golden Knights in Game 2, the teams are evenly matched with the series tied 1-1.
While the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoff games on Wednesday continued, before the start of Game 3 of the second-round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, there was a moment of reflection for racism in response to the Blake shooting, according to CNN.
Jacob Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back Sunday evening by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
