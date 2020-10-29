LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights are the newest professional team to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley. The Golden Knights in partnership with the City of Henderson are in the midst of building a new home for their AHL affiliate.
Wednesday marked a milestone in the Silver Knights franchise: the start of pouring concrete. The Henderson Events Center will hold a capacity of over 6,100 when it's all said and done. For a project of this magnitude it would normally take three years, but staff said it will be done in 18 months, and they're already five months in.
City officials and members of the Golden Knights attended the ceremony Wednesday.
"Obviously the NHL is the goal, but for it to be your hometown, you always want to do your best, just excited and can't wait," Golden Knights player Gage Quinney said. "Especially when I saw the photos over there, it's just speechless how beautiful this facility is going to be, it's going to be a huge park, concert area, walking distance to homes and it's very family which is awesome to see."
Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz confirmed that despite the facility expecting to be done quickly, the Silver Knights will be playing at The Orleans for their first two seasons.
The AHL announced Wednesday that they will target Feb. 5 as the start of the 2020-21 season.
