LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson has been named to the AHL All-Rookie team, as voted on by coaches, players, and members of the media.
The 24-year-old appeared in 23 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL goaltenders with a .943 save percentage. He led AHL rookies, and ranked second among all goaltenders, with 16 wins. He also ranked second in the AHL and led all rookies with a 1.96 goals-against average, and his two shutouts were tied for the league lead.
The Calgary, Alberta native was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month in February and March, the first goaltender to win the award in consecutive months since December 2017 and the second rookie to do so dating back to 1996-97.
The 6-foot-4 Thompson has gone 2-0 in Pacific Division post-season play, stopping 52 of 55 shots faced.
Thompson signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Jul. 13, 2020. He was the starting goaltender for the first game in Silver Knights history, a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign on February 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.