LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time this season, the Henderson Silver Knights have had to postpone a regular season game due to COVID-19 protocols.
The American Hockey League announced on Monday that, "Due to COVID-19 Protocols affecting the Henderson Silver Knights, their game scheduled for tonight against the Colorado Eagles in Loveland, Colo., has been postponed."
No make-up date has been determined.
The Silver Knights are currently riding a six-game winning streak, sporting the best record in the AHL, winning 10 of their first 11 games to start their inaugural season.
The team has been in Colorado since Friday, March 5th. They've played the Eagles twice, beating them both times. Henderson was set to wrap up their three games series on Monday.
This is the first schedule change for Henderson due to COVID-19 during the regular season, but the second in franchise history. Their second preseason game against San Jose was suspended after a member of the Barracuda received a positive lab result during the second intermission.
