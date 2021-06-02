LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A day after Logan Thompson was named the best goaltender in the American Hockey League, Silver Knights Captain Ryan Murphy wins the Eddie Shore Award, given as the AHL's Outstanding Defenseman. It's voted on by coaches, players, and media members in each of the league’s 28 active member cities.
This is Murphy’s second major end-of-year award, having been named to the Pacific Division All-Star Team last week.
Murphy, 28, appeared in 37 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL defensemen with 22 assists and 27 points. He led all AHLers with 13 power play assists and ranked tied for second with 14 power play points. Murphy’s 78 shots on goal were tied for the most among all AHL blue-liners.
Playing in his eighth AHL season, Murphy began the season as an assistant captain after signing an AHL contract with the Silver Knights on Aug. 14. He was promoted to captain late in the season after Patrick Brown was recalled by the Vegas Golden Knights.
