LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights added some depth to their training camp roster on Monday, signing forward Ben Thomson.
The 28-year-old, eight-year pro split the 2020-21 season between the Binghamton Devils and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, scoring six goals and seven points in 31 AHL games and two assists in ten games with the Solar Bears.
The former fourth-round pick by the New Jersey Devils in 2012, Thomson has appeared in 365 career AHL games with the Binghamton and Albany Devils, the San Diego Gulls, and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers totaling 35 goals and 78 points, as well as 558 penalty minutes. He led Binghamton with 119 penalty minutes during the 2017-18 season as well as last season with 45 penalty minutes in 31 games.
Thomson has appeared in three NHL games for the Devils during the 2016-17 season.
