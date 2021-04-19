LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Patrick Marleau of the San Jose Sharks is poised to break the NHL's all-time games played list Monday night when the Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Marleau is expected to start and once the puck drops, he will have played in 1768 games, breaking Gordie Howe's mark.
Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer coached Marleau in San Jose and marveled at the longevity and on-ice success it took for Marleau to be in position to break the record.
"People have asked me to put the record in perspective or can you compare to somebody else in another sport," DeBoer said. "I think of Patty Marleau I think of Cal Ripken Jr. in baseball. You know what you’re getting every night. He was a gentleman, he was a great teammate, played for a long time and gave you that same thing, that consistency every time he took the field. Patty for me, that’s the great part about his. In a league where we honor and award a gold stick for a thousand games, the fact that this guy has got 1700-plus if you throw playoff games in there, it’s an amazing accomplishment. So I’m glad to have a front row seat for it."
Marleau, 41, is having his family fly into Las Vegas for the game.
Puck drop for the Sharks and Golden Knights is set for 7:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.