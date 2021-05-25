LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights will host the Bakersfield Condors in a best-of-three series to determine the champion of the American Hockey League's Pacific Division for 2020-21.
The series opens Wednesday night and will be played at T-Mobile Arena. Game 2 will be either Thursday or Friday, depending on the result of Wednesday's Vegas-Minnesota Stanley Cup Playoff game.
Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3)
(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. (2) Bakersfield Condors
Game 1 – Wed., May 26 – Bakersfield vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT
Game 2 – Thu., May 27 or Fri., May 28 – Henderson vs. Bakersfield, 7:00 PDT
Game 3 – Sat., May 29 – Bakersfield vs. Henderson, time TBD (if necessary)
Henderson and Bakersfield will face off in the best-of-three finals with the winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62
