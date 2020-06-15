LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Muffin Man will stay in Vegas for a little longer.
The Vegas Golden Knights announced Monday forward Ryan Reaves signed a two-year contract extension, worth an average annual value of $1,750,000.
"Now look, I've been doing a lot of thinking lately, and there's two things I haven't accomplished," Reaves said in a video posted by the team. "Number 1, haven't won a Stanley Cup. Number 2, haven't won a scoring title...I can't win the scoring title...and I also can't do it next year if I don't have a contract. So I'm happy to announce I just signed a two-year extension your Golden Knights. I'm back baby!"
Ryan Reaves has some news for ya 😎 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/4Mc1AWgiBJ— y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 15, 2020
Reaves collected 15 points during the 2019-20 regular season and led the league with 316 hits in 71 games. Reaves has collected 37 points in 172 games with the team.
