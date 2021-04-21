LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has been no stranger to speaking out on what he feels is important and Wednesday was no different.
Lehner spoke for over ten minutes, saying the NHL and NHL Players Association told the players that if they were to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the league would ease quarantine and isolation restrictions.
Lehner said that was a lie.
As I’m frustrated like a lot of people in the world right now everything didn’t come out of today’s press in the right way. Main point is that we need to start take the mental health important as well In this situation. It has a huge impact on everyone in society right now.— Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) April 21, 2021
"They told me yesterday they're surveying all the teams to see who has taken the vaccine and who has not taken the vaccine's and they're not going to change the rules for us as players until all teams have a fair - have the vaccines at the same time so it's not a competitive edge," said Lehner. "That made me go crazy to be honest."
"This is human lives and people are struggling with this stuff in society a lot and we are humans as everyone else, so there is a two-fold problem for me here. One we get promised something to take something that not everyone wanted, so that was a lie, a blatant lie. Second, to put competitive edge over human lives, in terms of going back, and I'm not saying we're going to a party or what not. We had a meeting at the beginning of camp that told us we can't go out of our house, can't go to the grocery store, can't do anything, on the road you can take a meal, go up to your room, don't be with your teammates, don't do this, don't do that, no one thinks about the mental impact."
Robin Lehner just spoke for over 10 minutes, extremely upset, frustrated, & disappointed with the NHL, who said players were promised COVID quarantine/isolation restrictions would ease if players were vaccinated.— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) April 21, 2021
He says that they were lied to.#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/CaGzgbz4DF
Lehner, who has honest and open about his own personal mental health issues, says he has bipolar disorder type 1. One of the worst things for that disorder is isolation, something NHL players have had to experience a lot this season, especially on the road in their hotel rooms. He says he has spoken with a lot of players around the league this season and even last summer when teams were in the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles.
More from Robin Lehner on the NHL, NHLPA lying to the players about how getting vaccinated would lead to getting out of isolation and back to normalcy.#VegasBorn @RobinLehner pic.twitter.com/TWGT4lkqSa— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) April 21, 2021
"Some point we have to start looking at the mental health of people around us and not just NHL, but everyone in society and see how we can start getting back to normalcy because the problem is going to be huge, but being lied to about things changing, to force us to take the vaccine, unacceptable, and to not only take the vaccine, but have the excuse of nah, we're not changing, because of competitive advantage, it is outrageous."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.