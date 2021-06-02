DENVER (FOX5) -- After two days between Games 1 and 2, the Golden Knights are feeling rested and refreshed as they prepare to even the series before the scene shifts to Vegas for Games 3 and 4.
"I think the boys are ready to go," said Golden Knights forward Nic Roy. "We had a good meeting yesterday, good to have a day off also, we had a good practice yesterday and this morning, so the boys are ready to go."
"I think the mood is pretty good," said Golden Knights forward William Karlsson. "We're excited to go out and battle for Game 2 and we just left the first game behind us, looking forward to a new one."
Historically, Karlsson has been one of the Golden Knights best postseason performers. He's one of four players in franchise history to have scored 15 goals for the VGK in the postseason and is the only player to find the score sheet for the Golden Knights in every Game 2 following a series opening loss.
"I mean it's just one game, it's a new game today and I think we have a lot of leaders in the room and that's one of the things they've been pointing out," said Karlsson. "Yeah we got smoked in the first, but the sun is shining today and so new game."
As for the Avalanche it will be about limiting the top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. The trio have combined for 32 points in their first five games of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
"You're not shutting down one guy or two guys, they're literally that deep and elite offensive players when you start including their defenseman," said Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer. "There is a lot to handle there, but having said that, we've had success against them before and we have to go back to that formula."
The Golden Knights are 4-0 all-time in the postseason in Game 2's following a Game loss.
Under DeBoer, the Golden Knights are 8-0 in games following a loss of three goals or more.
"I think I've said during the season this is a real honest group, they know when they play well and when they play poorly, they get things back on track quickly and usually the next night we come back with a real good effort," explained DeBoer. "I liked our process in finishing that game the other night, moving through the day off and the practice day, I think we'll be ready to play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.