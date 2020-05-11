LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the Vegas Golden Knights' top prospects has agreed to go pro.
Jack Dugan, 21, has agreed to join the Golden Knights organization, according to VGK General Manager Kelly McCrimmon. Dugan was a Hobey Baker finalist, the award given to the best NCAA hockey player and was selected by the Golden Knights in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
As a sophomore, Jack Dugan (@JackDugan8) led the NCAA in scoring this past season with 52 points.— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) May 11, 2020
Today he has agreed to join the Vegas Golden Knights#VegasBorn
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization,” McCrimmon said in a statement. “Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey, and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career.”
While playing for Providence in the 2019-20 season, Dugan led the NCAA in points as a sophomore with 52 points in 34 games and led all NCAA skaters in assists, points per game, assists per game, power-play points and even-strength points.
As a freshman, Dugan helped lead the team to a 2019 Frozen Four appearance.
Details on a contract for Dugan weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.