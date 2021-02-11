LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Alex Pietrangelo will return to the lineup Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks after missing the last two weeks observing COVID-19 protocols.
Shea Theodore, who left Tuesday night's home win against Anaheim with an undisclosed injury, will not be available tonight.
"It's great timing, to have both those guys out of the lineup is a big ask for our group and that's essentially what we did in the third period and part of the second," said head coach Pete DeBoer. "I think the fact that he can slide into Theo's spot 5-on-5, on the powerplay, just protects our young defenseman there a little bit so that we're not overwhelming them to early with some of the other things we're asking them to do."
Tomas Nosek, who was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list Wednesday, will not be available. Keegan Kolesar, who has not played since Jan. 26, will return to the lineup. He will start on the third line with Cody Glass and Alex Tuch.
With the absence of Nosek, Nic Roy will center the fourth line of Ryan Reaves and William Carrier.
"I'll be honest with you, we kind of become numb to it, we're a year into this now between the pause last year and then the bubble playoff experience, I think really our group, is almost expecting the next adversity to be around the corner," said DeBoer. "When it's there the shock of it isn't the same and you handle it in stride, it's just another day in the COVID world we live in and hopefully the end is in sight.
"No I'm not surprised we're playing, I believe had one test turned into multiple tests I think there might have been a question we played, so far it seems isolated, and I think the protocols of the league if that's the case we'll keep moving forward here," said DeBoer.
Due to Nosek's positive COVID-19 test found mid-game, the Golden Knights cancelled media availability after the game on Tuesday, as well as practice on Wednesday. Later that afternoon the NHL, which has postponed 35 games already this season, announced Vegas' game Thursday would go on as scheduled.
"It can be tough, but at the end of the day, you're getting to play NHL hockey games, I think that is what everyone here is has worked their whole live for, it's nothing to take for granted, you come ready to play, you have to be prepared no matter what the circumstances are," said Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. "You play back-to-backs, you play travel, you do all this stuff there are a lot of other things that can set your mindset back, but what it comes down to is you're playing in the NHL and you're trying to win the Stanley Cup, no matter what way, shape or form it is."
"It all boils down to being a pro and keeping your mind and body ready, obviously things are up in the air for many different teams and the schedule has variances in it, those things are going to happen," said Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud. "I think everyone knew that coming into this year and I think you mentally prepare for that, physically prepare for that and as a team you stay ready, look after yourselves and make sure you're ready to go when you do or are able to practice and do have games. Stay ready, be a pro and keep your mind and body ready for those."
Celebrating Chinese New Year at The Fortress tonight 😁 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/E0CgCqPb2j— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 11, 2021
Tonight's warmup jerseys 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SyBZCJhGYW— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 11, 2021
The Golden Knights will wear specialty jerseys for Chinese New Year during warmups tonight. The jerseys will be auctioned off through the third period with proceeds benefitting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.