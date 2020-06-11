LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League announced a date to enter formal training camps, also known as Phase 3 of the league's reopening plan.
Training camps for the 24 teams resuming play, including the Vegas Golden Knights, will open Friday, July 10. The NHL said the date is dependent on medical and safety conditions the allow everyone to agree on resuming play.
The length of Phase 3 was not determined, therefore no date for restarting games was announced.
The league entered Phase 2 of their reopening plan, allowing limited skaters to practice at team facilities, earlier this week. Only six players are allowed to skate at a time under the current protocols. Full training camps would allow the entire team and coaches to practice at facilities at the same time.
