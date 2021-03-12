LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL has re-scheduled two Golden Knights games because of the postponed game in San Jose on February 25.
The game at San Jose will now be played on April 23 with a 6:00 p.m. start time.
The Golden Knights were originally scheduled to play at Anaheim that night. That game has been moved to April 24 at 6:00 p.m.
The new dates mean the Golden Knights will play five games in seven nights that week.
