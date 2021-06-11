LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The schedule for the Stanley Cup semifinals has been decided.
The NHL announced that the series between the Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens will start Monday at 6 p.m. The game will be on NBCSN. Game 2 will be at the same time and place on Wednesday.
On Friday, VGK will hit the road and play the Canadiens at 5 p.m. That game will air on USA Network. Game 4 will also be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, airing on NBCSN.
If necessary, Game 5 will be back in Vegas at 6 p.m. on June 22, airing on NBCSN. Game 6 would be June 24 at 5 p.m. in Montreal and would air on USA Network.
If needed, Game 7 would take place at T-Mobile Arena on June 26 at 5 p.m. and would air on NBCSN.
On the other side of the semifinals, the New York Islanders face the Tampa Bay Lightning starting Sunday, with the Lightning getting home ice advantage.
FULL GOLDEN KNIGHTS-CANADIENS SCHEDULE
- Game 1: Montreal at Vegas, June 14, 6 p.m., NBCSN
- Game 2: Montreal at Vegas, June 16, 6 p.m., NBCSN
- Game 3: Vegas at Montreal, June 18, 5 p.m., USA Network
- Game 4: Vegas at Montreal, June 20, 5 p.m., NBCSN
- Game 5*: Montreal at Vegas, June 22, 6 p.m., NBCSN
- Game 6*: Vegas at Montreal, June 24, 5 p.m., USA Network
- Game 7*: Montreal at Vegas, June 26, 5 p.m., NBCSN
*if necessary
