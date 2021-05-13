Golden Knights Sharks Hockey

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights official standings aren't determined yet, but we now know when they could start the first round of the playoffs.

If the Kings beat the Avalanche Thursday night, the Knights will be the #1 seed in the West and will face the St. Louis Blues. Their first game would be Monday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

Game 2 would be Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Game 3 would be Friday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. Games 4-7 don't yet have a set time but would take place May 23, May 25, May 27 and May 29.

If Colorado wins Thursday, the Knights become the #2 seed in the West and will face the Minnesota Wild. The first game would be Sunday, May 16 at 12 p.m. Game 2 would be Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota would be May 20 at 6:30 p.m. and May 22 at 5 p.m.

Times are not yet determined for Games 5-7 of this series but would take place May 24, May 26 and May 28, if needed.

In either scenario, Vegas would have home ice for Games 1, 2 and 5 and 7 if needed.

