LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League announced rescheduled dates for previously postponed hockey games, including a few Golden Knights games.
Multiple games during the holiday week in 2020, from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in cases. Some games were rescheduled to the February Olympic break, as the NHL has decided to abstain from participating in the Olympics.
"We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our Clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the Players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
The following games for the Golden Knights have been rescheduled:
- Vegas at Edmonton, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, is now scheduled for Tuesday, February 8 at 6 p.m. PT
- Vegas at Calgary, originally scheduled for Jan. 15 is now scheduled for Wednesday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. PT
- Colorado at Vegas, originally scheduled for Dec. 27, 2021, is now scheduled for Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m. PT
- Los Angeles at Vegas, originally scheduled for Dec. 23, 2021, is now scheduled for Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m. PT
- Vegas at San Jose, originally scheduled for April 10 is now scheduled for Sunday, February 20 at 5 p.m. PT
- Vegas at Edmonton is now scheduled for April 16 at 1 p.m. PT
All ticketholders for the rescheduled Dec. 23-27 games will receive an email regarding their tickets within 24 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.