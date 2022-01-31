LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL All-Star skills competition will take over the Las Vegas Strip, including the famous Bellagio Fountain.
According to the NHL, the "Fountain Face-Off" competition will boat skaters out onto the Bellagio Fountain to a "rink." There, they will shoot pucks into five targets in the fountain in the least amount of time. The NHL said fountain spray and breeze will add to the difficulty of the competition.
Part of Las Vegas Boulevard will also shut down for the "21 in '22" competition. A full deck of oversized cards will be set on a rack. Players will have to shoot to try and get a hand of 21 without "going bust" in the least number of shots.
Other skills competitions include:
- Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™
- Dunkin' NHL Save Streak™
- EA NHL Hardest Shot™
- adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™
- Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™
All-Star weekend is Feb. 4-5, with the skills competition set for Feb. 4.
