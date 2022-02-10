LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Medieval Maniacs can now forego masks at hockey games.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that the state would lift its mask mandate statewide. The Vegas Golden Knights said they would follow suit and lift its mask mandate at VGK and Silver Knights games.
"In light of today’s announcement by Governor Sisolak, the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights are pleased to rescind the requirement for our guests to wear a mask at our home games, as well as at City National Arena and Lifeguard Arena," the team said in a statement. "We will continue to follow the state’s guidance on this issue and adjust our policies accordingly if needed."
Previously, the team required masks for home games at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights' next home game is Feb. 16 against the Colorado Avalanche.
