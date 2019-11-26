LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury left the team's road trip on Tuesday to deal with a family illness.
Vegas Golden Knights confirmed that Fleury returned to Quebec, Canada due to a family illness. The team did not have a time-table for his return, but said it was highly unlikely that the he would be in Nashville for Wednesday's game against the Predators.
Garrett Sparks was recalled from the Chicago Wolves, the Golden Knight's AHL affiliate, on an emergency basis.
The team said it will not release anymore information regarding Fleury's absence. Head coach Gerard Gallant was expected to meet with the media tomorrow in Nashville ahead of the game.
