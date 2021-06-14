LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas couldn't break the top 20 of best cities for hockey fans, according to a new study.
WalletHub released a list of top hockey cities with either an NHL or NCAA hockey team, or both. It ranked 21 different metrics on favorable conditions for hockey fans.
Boston received the no. 1 spot on the list, securing the top ranking for both NHL and NCAA hockey. The top 25 hockey cities are:
- Boston, MA
- Detroit, MI
- Pittsburgh, PA
- New York, NY
- St. Louis, MO
- Denver, CO
- Newark, NJ
- Tampa, FL
- Chicago, IL
- Buffalo, NY
- Sunrise, FL
- Anaheim, CA
- Washington, DC
- Philadelphia, PA
- Dallas, TX
- Raleigh, NC
- Glendale, AZ
- St. Paul, MN
- San Jose, CA
- Columbus, OH
- Nashville, TN
- Las Vegas, NV
- Los Angeles, CA
- Grand Forks, ND
- Orono, ME
Las Vegas was ranked no. 5 for best-performing NHL teams. However, Vegas also ranked no. 22 on highest average ticket price for an NHL game and no. 19 for lowest NHL fan engagement.
