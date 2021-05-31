LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights were given the day off on Monday following their blow out 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the West Division Final series. Normally after a poor performance, teams are anxious to get back on the ice and right their wrongs, but Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer chose to keep his team away from the rink.
"I think we need the extra day, part of our problem last game is we didn't skate, and you look for reasons for that, why, is fatigue a piece of that, I'm sure it is a little piece of that," said DeBoer. "Anytime you're getting past the first round of the playoffs any extra day of rest, especially if you played a long series, is advantageous. There is no doubt the extra day is something that is helpful."
Hockey players and coaches often times speak in cliches. A couple of their favorites are; "Never get too high and never get too low," or "It's never as good as it seems and never as bad as it seems." DeBoer didn't say that on Monday, but the message was clear.
"It wasn't all bad, as ridiculous as that sounds when you look at the box score, but we'll look at the things that I thought we did well and fix some of the things we didn't," said DeBoer. "When we look at that game as a group, we didn't do enough things well enough for long enough in order to deserve to win, it's pretty easy to recognize that and pretty easy to move on from that."
Despite the one-sided outcome on Sunday, there is optimism ahead of Game 2. During DeBoer's tenure in Vegas, when the Golden Knights have lost by three goals or more, they are a perfect 8-0 the following game.
"I think our group has been good all year about fixing that when we've had games like that, if you come out and play great and lose 2-1, sometimes that's more disheartening. We got we deserved last night, and I know we'll bounce back."
