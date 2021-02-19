LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will take the ice at the outdoor rink created on the 18th hole of Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe on Saturday. What's not known for sure is what the weather conditions will be like when the puck drops.
The team practiced on Friday morning under a mix of sun and clouds with some gusty winds. Afterwards the team gave the ice surface a thumbs up while also keeping an eye on the forecast.
"I thought the ice was good," head coach Pete DeBoer said. "We were the first on it. I think the elements I’m worried about are the wind and the sun. When the sun came out is was very bright and the wind was noticeable."
The winds are supposed to die down on Saturday and the forecast is calling for snow in the early morning hours giving way to sunny skies by the afternoon. That could alter the ice conditions.
"The ice is going to be a little sticky and not as fast as we’re used to but it’s a picturesque event and we’re all pretty excited to be out here," forward Reilly Smith said.
"I don’t think it’s going to be normal, especially tomorrow where it’s going to be sunny so it’ll be bright," forward Mark Stone said. "We were the first to skate at practice today so they’ll work out a few kinks."
The one thing the players don't want is rain which would impact the ice.
DeBoer says that along with the weather he is concerned with the fact that the teams will be playing at an elevation of more than 6,200 feet.
"The other thing is the altitude," DeBoer said. "You don’t realize the altitude you’re at here and dealing with that, running out of breath quickly, oxygen and stuff like that. It’s a factor here too."
The Golden Knights and Avalanche are set to play Saturday at noon.
