LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights announced the hiring of head coach Manny Viveiros Monday afternoon.
Viveiros, 54, was previously the head coach of the Spokane Chiefs out of the Western Hockey League for the 2019-2020 season. Viveiros was the assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers in the previous year and was the General Manager of the WHL's Swift Current Broncos from 2016-2018.
“Whether it’s been on the ice, behind the bench or in the front office, Manny Viveiros has been a part of the game at every level,” Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a statement. “In our search for the Silver Knights Head Coach, we were looking for someone who could not only lead a winning team to the Calder Cup Championship but could set a positive example for our prospects. We’re confident Manny is up for the task and are excited to see his impact on our organization.”
Viveiros has been a coach for 13 years and led the Chiefs to a fourth overall ranking in the WHL before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also WHL coach of the year in 2017-2018 and led the Broncos to a 2018 Rogers WHL Championship.
