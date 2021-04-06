LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday in St. Louis, erupting for four goals in a 13-minute span during the second period, en route to a 6-1 win.
Vegas won their fourth-straight against the Blues and are now 7-0-1 in their last eight meetings. The Golden Knights have scored four or more goals in each of those meetings and have scored five or more in all seven victories.
"I think there is something to you play well against certain teams, you match up well, for whatever reason," explained Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer.
The Golden Knights, who moved four points clear of Minnesota for second place in the Honda West Division, extended the Blues' winless streak to seven games.
"The first five minutes of last game, they came out hot and fast, we were able to weather the storm, get a couple and frustrate them," said Golden Knights defenseman, Brayden McNabb. "I don't know what it is about scoring against them, but it's nice to do that and hopefully we can continue that tomorrow and against other teams."
The Golden Knights will wrap up their two-game series in St. Louis on Wednesday. Chandler Stephenson is expected to return to the lineup after serving his three-game suspension for elbowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.