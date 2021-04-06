Golden Knights Blues Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday in St. Louis, erupting for four goals in a 13-minute span during the second period, en route to a 6-1 win.

Vegas won their fourth-straight against the Blues and are now 7-0-1 in their last eight meetings. The Golden Knights have scored four or more goals in each of those meetings and have scored five or more in all seven victories.

"I think there is something to you play well against certain teams, you match up well, for whatever reason," explained Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer.

The Golden Knights, who moved four points clear of Minnesota for second place in the Honda West Division, extended the Blues' winless streak to seven games.

"I think obviously it's just timing," said Golden Knights forward, Alex Tuch. "We know that's still a really good team, they're going through kind of a lull, still a really good team over there, Stanley Cup championship team, most of the guys are still on the team. I guess they're just struggling a little bit more than we are, but I thought last night our team cleaned up a lot of the stuff we've been doing wrong, especially in the offensive zone, I thought there were several goals that had some traffic or the goal-scoring came from the front of the net area, so I think that was a big part of us scoring a lot of goals."

"The first five minutes of last game, they came out hot and fast, we were able to weather the storm, get a couple and frustrate them," said Golden Knights defenseman, Brayden McNabb. "I don't know what it is about scoring against them, but it's nice to do that and hopefully we can continue that tomorrow and against other teams."

The Golden Knights will wrap up their two-game series in St. Louis on Wednesday. Chandler Stephenson is expected to return to the lineup after serving his three-game suspension for elbowing.

