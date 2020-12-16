LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward William Karlsson proposed to his girlfriend, former "Bachelor" contestant Emily Ferguson, last week in Las Vegas.
The couple shared their engagement on Instagram on Dec. 13, though the couple said they made things official on Dec. 11. A few days later, Ferguson shared a video of Karlsson's proposal while on a hike in the Las Vegas area.
Karlsson is one of the stars of the Vegas Golden Knights, joining the team in its inaugural season. Karlsson and Ferguson began dating in 2017.
Emily and her twin sister Haley Ferguson, Las Vegas natives, appeared on season 20 of the Bachelor and two subsequent seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.