William Karlsson, Emily Ferguson announce engagement.

William Karlsson, Emily Ferguson announce engagement on Dec. 13, 2020. (efergie13/Instagram, photo by erinmarie.photos/Instagram)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward William Karlsson proposed to his girlfriend, former "Bachelor" contestant Emily Ferguson, last week in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily Ferguson (@efergie13)

The couple shared their engagement on Instagram on Dec. 13, though the couple said they made things official on Dec. 11. A few days later, Ferguson shared a video of Karlsson's proposal while on a hike in the Las Vegas area.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily Ferguson (@efergie13)

Karlsson is one of the stars of the Vegas Golden Knights, joining the team in its inaugural season. Karlsson and Ferguson began dating in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily Ferguson (@efergie13)

Emily and her twin sister Haley Ferguson, Las Vegas natives, appeared on season 20 of the Bachelor and two subsequent seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. 

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.