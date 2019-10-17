Predators Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) plays against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL, NHLPA and Vegas Golden Knights announced Thursday that forward Valentin Zykov was suspended for violating the league's substance program.

In a statement, the Golden Knights said they were notified of the suspension by the NHL and NHLPA.

"[Zykov] knowingly used a banned substance without the consent, recommendation or knowledge of our team," the team said in a statement. "We support the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program and respect the decision here.”

It is unclear which substance Zykov consumed.

Zykov will be suspended for 20 games without pay for the policy violation. The Golden Knights face the Ottawa Senators Thursday night.

