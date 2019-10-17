LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NHL, NHLPA and Vegas Golden Knights announced Thursday that forward Valentin Zykov was suspended for violating the league's substance program.
In a statement, the Golden Knights said they were notified of the suspension by the NHL and NHLPA.
"[Zykov] knowingly used a banned substance without the consent, recommendation or knowledge of our team," the team said in a statement. "We support the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program and respect the decision here.”
It is unclear which substance Zykov consumed.
Zykov will be suspended for 20 games without pay for the policy violation. The Golden Knights face the Ottawa Senators Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.