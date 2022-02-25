LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled plans for the team's Black History Month game on Saturday, Feb. 26 game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.
During warmups, the Golden Knights will wear specialty jerseys that will be signed and available for purchase through an online auction. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday will benefit a scholarship through the Urban Chamber of Commerce. Locker nameplates will be bundled with the jerseys.
The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. and conclude at the 10:00 mark of the third period. Fans can visit BHM2022.givesmart.com or text “BHM2022" to 76278. Warmup pucks will also be available inside the arena after the game begins.
Get ready for a special night at The Fortress on Saturday as part of Black History Month 🤗https://t.co/c1Jqyu0Wgm— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 24, 2022
Nico Ali Walsh, professional boxer and grandson of Muhammad Ali, will ring the rally siren after the teams take the ice for the start of the first period. NAACP Las Vegas president Roxann McCoy will ring the siren to start the third period. Local youth organization Broadway in the Hood will perform during the 2nd intermission.
